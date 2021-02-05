Netflix Streams Final Episodes of Pokémon Journeys Anime in U.S. on March 5

Netflix confirmed on Tuesday that it will stream the fourth and final part of the television anime Pokémon Journeys: The Series in the United States on March 5.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix last June, and the service adds new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon last May.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series had delayed airing new episodes in April due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but resumed airing new episodes last June. Pokémon: Twilight Wings ( Hakumei no Tsubasa ) also delayed its fifth episode from May to June 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19 on the show's production. Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko , the 23rd anime film in the franchise , was delayed from its planned July 10 opening to December 25 due to the spread of COVID-19. The film will open in the West in 2021.

Source: Email correspondence