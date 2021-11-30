Kazuo Umezu's New Work is 101 Acrylic Paintings Serving as Sequel to My Name is Shingo Manga

Work will be exhibited in January-March in Tokyo as part of greater Umezu exhibition

Prolific horror manga creator Kazuo Umezu announced on his website on November 24 that his previously announced first new work in 26 years will be titled Zoku Shingo: Chiisana Robot Shingo Bijutsukan (Sequel Shingo: Small Robot Shingo Art Museum). The work will be a sequel to his Watashi wa Shingo ( My Name is Shingo ) manga and is a series of 101 acrylic paintings.

The new work will debut in January at an art exhibition featuring Umezu's work titled "Kazuo Umezz The Great Art Exhibition." The exhibition will be held at Tokyo City View from January 28 through March 25, and will then be held at Osaka's Abeno Harukas Art Museum from September 17 through November 20, 2022.

Umezu stated in August he has been working on the project for four years. He added, "It is an incredible work, and once you get your first glance at it you won't be able to escape!!"

The science fiction manga My Name is Shingo ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits in the 1980s. The manga tells a story of a boy and girl who earnestly love each other, but have been separated by adults, and an industrial robot that has gained sentience. The manga explores metaphysical themes like "what is a god?" and "what is consciousness?"

Viz Media previously released Umezu's The Drifting Classroom manga in 2006 to 2008, and released the manga digitally in 2013. Viz Media 's new deluxe hardcover release of the manga, titled The Drifting Classroom : The Perfect Edition , released in 2019-2020. His other manga include Makoto-chan , Cat Eyed Boy , and Orochi , among others.

Umezu originally retired from drawing manga in 1995 after finishing the 14-sai manga. He later made his directorial debut in an autobiographical film titled Mother , which opened in Japan in September 2014.

Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs awarded Umezu with its Commissioner for Cultural Affairs award in March 2019, which honors "individuals who have made distinguished accomplishment in artistic and cultural activities."

