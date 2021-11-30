Shaman King: Funbari Chronicle Smartphone Game Launches in Japan on December 8

Anime's actors share voice messages to count down to release

The official Twitter account for Shaman King : Funbari Chronicle, the first smartphone app based on the current Shaman King anime series, announced on Monday that the game will launch on December 8 in Japan for iOS and Android devices.

The account is posting countdown illustrations and voice messages from cast members of the new anime series, including Yōko Hikasa (Yoh Asakura), Megumi Hayashibara (Anna Kyōyama), Katsuyuki Konishi (Amidamaru), Inuko Inuyama (Manta Oyamada), Romi Park (Tao Ren), Masahiko Tanaka (Ryūnosuke Umemiya), Yūji Ueda (Horohoro Usui), Takehito Koyasu (Johann Faust VIII), Yui Horie (Iron Maiden Jeanne), and Nana Mizuki (Tamao Tamamura).

The account posted the first two messages:

Masahiko Tanaka (Ryūnosuke Umemiya)

【Public address loudspeakerボイスメッセージ from 木刀の竜】 12/8(水)の『SHAMAN KING ふんばりクロニクル』リリースを心待ちにされている皆さまの元へ、#梅宮竜之介 からのメラ気合いの入ったボイスメッセージが届きましたEnvelope with downwards arrow above ぜひ「音声ON」でお聴きくださいEar CV：#田中正彦 #ふんクロ #SHAMANKING(@SHAMANKING_GAME)November 29

Takehito Koyasu (Johann Faust VIII)

【Public address loudspeakerボイスメッセージ from ファウストⅧ世】 12/8(水)の『SHAMAN KING ふんばりクロニクル』リリースを心待ちにされている皆さまの元へ、#ファウストⅧ世 からのボイスメッセージが届きましたEnvelope with downwards arrow above ぜひ「音声ON」でお聴きくださいEar CV：#子安武人 #ふんクロ #SHAMANKING(@SHAMANKING_GAME)November 30

The game will feature 3D graphics and a "Mangatic Mode" that will allow players to relive the story of the manga. Players can create their own teams using characters from the series.

Studio Z is developing the game.

The new Shaman King anime premiered on April 1 and is ongoing. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes.

The anime is adapting all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.