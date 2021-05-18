New Shaman King Anime Gets 1st Smartphone Game App This Year

Studio Z announced on Monday that it is developing Shaman King : Funbari Chronicle , the first smartphone app based on the current Shaman King anime series that will launch this year for iOS and Android devices. Pre-registration will open in July.

The game will feature 3D graphics and a "Mangatic Mode" that will allow players to relive the story of the manga. Players can create their own teams using characters from the series.

The new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga premiered on April 1. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide sometime this year.

Comixology Originals and Kodansha USA Publishing are publishing all of Takei's Shaman King manga series digitally in English. Volumes 33, 34, and 35 is appearing for the first time in English along with the first 32 volumes on Amazon 's Kindle Store and Comixology 's store, as well as the Amazon Prime , Kindle Unlimited, and Comixology Unlimited subscription services. The new release of the manga series features new cover art by Takei. Kodansha Comics is also publishing the Shaman King: Zero , Shaman King Flowers , Shaman King: Super Star , and Shaman King: Red Crimson spinoff manga. The Shaman King manga was scheduled to launch digitally last July, with the spinoffs slated to launch last August, but Kodansha Comics delayed the releases.

Kodansha USA Publishing and Comixology Originals describe the series:

In the world of Shaman King , shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Viz Media published 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Japanese publisher Kodansha is now listed as the trademark owner for " Shaman King " in Japan, Europe, and the United States Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.

Source: 4Gamer (Chihiro)