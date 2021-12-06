Rumble Garanndoll Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Funimation will begin streaming the English dub of the Rumble Garanndoll ( Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo : Rumble Garanndoll , literally, Turnabout World's Battery Girl) anime on Monday. The English dub cast includes:

Christopher R. Sabat is producing the dub at OkraTron 5000 . Stephen Hoff is the ADR Director and engineer. Rawly Pickens is the mix engineer. Ry McKeand is in charge of ADR prep. Jessica Sluys is writing the ADR scripts and Xiaoxing Zhao is the talent coordinator.

The anime premiered on October 11 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , Yomiuri TV , and BS11 . Kadokawa Anime's YouTube channel streamed the first episode on October 3 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT) before its television broadcast. Funimation is streaming the anime as part of its fall 2021 season.

The story begins in 2019, just before the change in historical eras for Japan. A rift to another dimension suddenly opens in the skies above, revealing a "turnabout" alternate world called "Shinkoku Nippon." This parallel version of Japan maintained its militarism and remains stuck in the Showa era. Shinkoku Nippon invades our Japan with its "Genmu" gas weapons (on which our own modern weapons have no effect) and giant humanoid "Garan" weapons. The invaders immediately take over our government and all but conquer Japan. As a result, our Japan never ushers in the Reiwa era.

A decade later, our Japan has been revamped as Genkoku Nippon, a puppet state of Shinkoku Nippon. Under harsh censorship, the once thriving manga, anime, idol, and similar sub-cultures have completely died off ... or so it seemed. A secret society named Arahabaki (a Japanese anagram of Tokyo's sub-culture shopping district Akihabara) rises up to resist Shinkoku with Garanndoll weapons powered by "battery girls."

Masaomi Andō ( School-Live! , Scum's Wish , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , Astra Lost in Space ) is directing the anime at the studio Lerche . Makoto Uezu ( Scum's Wish , The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Kengan Ashura ) is overseeing the series scripts, Akio Watanabe ( The Fruit of Grisaia , The Eden of Grisaia ) is the original character designer, and Keiko Kurosawa ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish ) is adapting those designs for animation. EGG FIRM is producing the anime. Mia REGINA is performing the anime's opening theme song "Fever Dreamer," while Aina Suzuki is performing the ending theme song "Reverse-Rebirth."

The anime also has a manga adaptation by Left Hand that launched on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website on October 12.