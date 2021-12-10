Irodorimidori Anime Reveals Staff, January 5 Premiere

Frontwing unveiled on Friday a new visual, the staff, and the January 5 premiere date for Irodorimidori , the television short anime based on the in-story band of the same name from Sega 's Chunithm rhythm arcade game.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST, and on AT-X on January 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST.

Chihaya Tanaka ( Remake Our Life! episode director) is directing the anime at Akatsuki, and is also in charge of series composition alongside Rei Ishikura ( The Titan's Bride director). Utsuki is also credited for animation production. Takeshi Satō and Kaori Gotō are the character designers. D.watt ( IOSYS ) is composing the music. Si Man Wei is the background director, while Hitomi Ikeda is the color designer. Tomoyuki Ishiyama is the director of photography, while Keisuke Yanagi is credited for editing. Hiroki Nishiyama is the sound director.

Jun Koshimizu from SEGA and Yasuhiro Atobe from Frontwing are credited as producers, while Yukiko Uemura from SEGA and Ryuji Ishizaka and Yoshihiko Kono from Frontwing are credited as assistant producers.

Frontwing describes the anime:

Maigahara Music College Affiliate School Maigahara Senior High (abbreviated as MaiMai). At this academy that gathers the most promising musical talents, there's a rumor circulating among students. "If you give an amazing performance at the school festival, you get special extra credit (or so they say)." Serina's grades are not very good, so she immediately believes the rumor and decides to form a band! Rehearsals, sleepovers... even cosplay ? Everything they can imagine will become part of their colorful daily life. But will they really be able to give an amazing performance and get the rumored credit!? The curtain rises on the story of the daily, funny lives of these girls!

The cast includes:

Sega launched its Chunithm arcade game in 2015, introducing the " Irodorimidori " in-story group alongside the game. Trigger previously animated a music video for the band. Irodorimidori 's story has been told within the games and manga, and is currently in its "second season."

Sega released a new version of Chunithm on November 4 that will support 120fps framerates and online play.

Bushiroad acquired a controlling stake in Frontwing in March.

Source: Press release