Heat the Pig Liver Isekai Light Novels Get TV Anime

Takuma Sakai's story of reincarnating as pig after eating raw pig liver

The live-streamed Dengeki Bunko Winter Festival announced on Saturday that Takuma Sakai's Heat the Pig Liver (Buta no Liver wa Kanetsu Shiro) light novel series is inspiring a television anime.

In the isekai story, if you lose consciousness while eating raw pig liver, you will be reincarnated as a pig in a fantasy world and embark on an adventure with a kind girl named Jess who can read minds. That is exactly what happens to one ordinary otaku with no abilities or talents, save that of being reborn as a pig.





Sakai launched the novel series with illustrations by Asagi Tōsaka ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , Girly Air Force ) on March 10, 2020, after winning the gold prize (effectively second place) in the 26th Dengeki Novel Prize in 2019. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the fifth volume on October 8. Dengeki Bunko posted the promotional video above with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Tomori Kusunoki voicing the pig and Jess, respectively.

Source: Mantan Web