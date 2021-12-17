Bandai Namco Streams Digimon Con Online Event on February 26

Free stream will be in both English and Japanese

Bandai Namco announced on Friday " Digimon Con," a new online event that will stream on the company's official YouTube channel worldwide for free on February 26, starting at 8:00 p.m. EST. The website lists the event as a "celebration of all things Digimon , presenting a wide range of content."

The event will be streamed in both English and Japanese. Portions of the broadcast will vary between the English and Japanese streams.

Content will include a special planning segment about the Digimon anime, an information segment about a Digimon gamen, new information and an app-related segment about the Digimon Vital Bracelet peripheral, the initial selection results for the Digimon Illustration Competition, and a live performance by Ayumi Miyazaki . The website will reveal a schedule soon, and content may change without notice.

The Digimon Illustration Competition will take place from December 16 to February 6. The theme is cute or cool Digimon scenes. The works selected for the Grand Prize and Second Prize will be used as card designs for the Digimon Card Game, and Bandai Namco may use the illustrations at events.

Digimon Ghost Game , the new Digimon television anime, premiered on Fuji TV on October 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

The franchise will get a new anime film that will tell a story about the characters from the Digimon Adventure 02 anime.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna sequel film told "the last adventure of Tai and Agumon." It opened in Japan in February 2020, and then rolled out overseas last year.

Source: Digimon franchise 's website via Siliconera



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.