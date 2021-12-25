Ryo Hanada's Devils' Line Manga Listed With Sequel in January

Online retailer Rakuten 's listing of the fifth and final volume of Ryo Hanada 's Blackguard manga shows the volume's wraparound jacket band, which lists that Hanada will launch a sequel to his Devils' Line manga. The manga is titled Devils' Line II: Gyakushū (Counterattack), and will launch in the March 2022 issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine on January 20.

Hanada announced on Twitter in September that he was preparing a new series for serialization.

Vertical Comics is publishing the original Devils' Line manga in print in English, and Kodansha Advanced Media is releasing the manga digitally in North America. Vertical describes the series' story:

Tsukasa, a college student, is rescued from an attack by a devil, one of many vampires that can blend in among the human population. Anzai, her savior, is a half-devil who exploits his supernatural gifts as a member of a shadowy police task force that specializes in devil-related crime in Tokyo. As Anzai continues to keep guard over Tsukasa, the two quickly forge a tentative bond—one that Anzai fears will test his iron-clad rule of never drinking human blood...

Hanada launched the dark fantasy manga in Morning two in 2013, and ended it in December 2019. Hanada drew a five-part side story manga that was compiled into the 14th volume, which shipped in June 2019. Vertical Comics and Kodansha Advanced Media released the manga's 14th volume both in print and digitally in March 2020.

The anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2018. HIDIVE streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired. The company also streamed the English dub as the first show in its "dubcast" initiative that streams dubs for anime shortly after they premiere in Japan. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for streaming and home video. Hulu is also streaming the anime with English subtitles and the English dub .

Hanada's Blackguard manga launched in Morning two in September 2019, and ended on October 21. Vertical Comics will publish the manga in English and will ship the first volume on February 8.

