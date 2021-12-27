Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie Casts Shinichiro Miki as Atsuya Kusakabe

Film opened in Japan on Friday

The staff of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film revealed on Monday that Shinichiro Miki voiced the Grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer character Atsuya Kusakabe in the film. The appearance marks the first anime appearance for the character. The character appears in a scene in the film that was not in the original manga.

Other characters the staff revealed appear in the film include: Kento Nanami, Mei Mei, Takuma Ino, Shoko Ieiri, and Akari Nitta. Additionally, the students of the Kyoto school also appear in the film, including: Aoi Tōdō, Noritoshi Kamo, Momo Nishimiya, Mai Zenin, Kasumi Miwa, and Ultimate Mechamaru.

The film opened in Japan on Friday, and earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days. The film's audience members each receive a "Jujutsu Kaisen #0.5 Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School" booklet, while supplies last. Theaters are distributing 5 million booklets. The film also has IMAX screenings.

Megumi Ogata is voicing the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa is voicing the character Rika Orimoto.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web