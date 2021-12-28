Kodansha Comics Listed as Licensing Yuhki Kamatani's Hiraeth Manga

1st volume listed as releasing digitally on January 4

Retailers Barnes and Noble, Rakuten , and BookWalker are listing that Kodansha Comics will release the first volume of Yuhki Kamatani 's Hiraeth: The End of the Journey ( Hiraeth wa Tabiji no Hate ) manga digitally on January 4. ANN reached out to Kodansha Comics for comment on the listings, but the company did not respond by press time.

Kamitani launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in October 2020. Kodansha published the second volume in Japan on November 22.

Barnes and Noble describes the manga:

After the death of her best friend, Mika is determined to follow her into the grave. But her suicide attempt introduces her to a world unlike any she's ever seen...full of gods and spirits and entities of which she could never have dreamed. But even with this world of wonder, can she find a way out of her sorrow?

Kamatani published the 14-volume Nabari no Ou manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine from 2004 to 2010. Yen Press released the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series in 2008, and Funimation released the anime in North America in 2009.

Kamatani launched the Our Dreams At Dusk: Shimanami Tasogare manga in the first issue of Shogakukan 's seinen magazine Hibana in March 2015, and moved it to the Manga ONE app when Hibana ended serialization in August 2017. The manga ended with the fourth volume in 2018. Seven Seas released the manga in English.

Sources: Barnes and Noble, Rakuten, BookWalker