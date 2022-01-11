Kadokawa Launches Higehiro, I'm Quitting Heroing, The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for the Throne Light Novel Series

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday release dates for the first three light novel series that it will publish as part of its new simulpub program to speed up its e-book translation and distribution. Kadokawa released the first chapter of Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway by author Shimesaba and artist booota on Tuesday. The company will publish the first chapter of The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne by author Tanba and artist Yunagi on January 31. Kadokawa plans to begin publishing I'm Quitting Heroing by author Quantum and artist Hana Amano in February.

Shimesaba began serializing Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirō on the Kakuyomu website in March 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko light novel label began publishing the print novels with illustrations by booota beginning with the first volume in February 2018. The light novel series ended with its fifth volume in June 2021.

One Peace Books is publishing Imaru Adachi 's manga adaptation of the novels, and it describes the story:

Yoshida is just your average salaryman, drowning his tears in booze. On his way home one night, he finds a runaway high school girl sitting on the street. She offers to sleep with him in exchange for a place to stay―and Yoshida lets her off the hook and offers her work instead. A rom-com between the most unbalanced couple you'll ever find!

The series of light novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.



The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne light novel series launched in 2019.

Kadokawa is publishing the manga by Yukino Amagai, and it describes the story:

Arnold, the seventh Imperial Prince of the Adrasia Empire, is called "THE INSIPID PRINCE" among people since his twin brother is genius and respected by all people. However, he has a secret identity -SILVER, one of the only five -SS-rank adventurers in the continent. When his younger brother Leo decides to aim for the throne, Arnold starts running things behind the scenes to support his brother. Unexpectedly the most beautiful lady becomes his assistant. The secret struggle of the strongest prince begins!

Kuontamu began serializing I'm Quitting Heroing in the Kakuyomu story website in January 2017. Kadokawa is publishing the story in print with illustrations by Amano, and it released the first volume in December 2017. The fourth volume shipped in August 2020.

Nori Kazato launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up web manga site in May 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth volume in May 2021.

Kadokawa is publishing the manga by Nori Kazato , and it describes the story:

After saving the world, the strongest hero Leo became someone who is not wanted in the peaceful human world. He was too strong. Exiled, he seeks a job at the Demon King's Army, which he had defeated and needs to be rebuilt. The Army had many problems: too much work, financial troubles, etc. Leo starts to make things better using his power. Leo encounters Echidna again, and asks her why she invaded the human world. There was an unexpected story---! This is the comic version of the Japanese novel which won one of the major online prizes for novels!

The series is getting a television anime adaptation in April.

Kadokawa announced in August that it will speed up its e-book translation and distribution, starting with seven of its manga, followed by three newly licensed light novels. The company will release many of its manga as simulpubs on the Book Walker Global online service, and it will publish light novel chapters one by one. The company noted previously it used to take 6-12 months to publish English versions of its titles.

Kadokawa stated the number of titles it plans to add to this simulpub program "is expected to exceed 100 titles soon." Kadokawa added the tiles will also be available at a few other online stores.

Source: Press release