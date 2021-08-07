Kadokawa Announces Simulpub Program Starting with 7 Manga, Licenses 3 Light Novel Series

Kadokawa announced on Saturday during its Virtual Crunchyroll Expo panel that it will speed up its e-book translation and distribution, starting with seven of its manga, followed by three newly licensed light novels in October. The company will release many of its manga as simulpubs on the Book Walker Global online service, and it will publish light novel chapters one by one. The company noted previously it used to take 6-12 months to publish English versions of its titles.

Kadokawa stated the number of titles it plans to add to this simulpub program "is expected to exceed 100 titles soon." Kadokawa added the tiles will also be available at a few other online stores.

The new light novel licenses include:

The simulpub manga titles include:

Title: A Boy Raised by Gods Will Be The Strongest manga

Creators: Toya Kuno (art), Ryosuke Hata (original work), fame (character design)

Summary: Will, an abandoned child, was brought to Table Mountain by the God of Thousand Theophanies, then educated by the God of Sword, Healing, and Magic. He grew up to be a surprisingly brave, strong and sweet boy. When he turned fourteen, a blind priestess Lunamaria visits the mountain and asked him to save the world. Thus the journey begins...!

©Toya Kuno/ Ryosuke Hata/ fame, 2020



Title: I'm Quitting Heroing manga

Creators: Nori Kazato (art), Quantum (original work), Hana Amano (character design)

Summary: After saving the world, the strongest hero Leo became someone who is not wanted in the peaceful human world. He was too strong. Exiled, he seeks a job at the Demon King's Army, which he had defeated and needs to be rebuilt. The Army had many problems: too much work, financial troubles, etc. Leo starts to make things better using his power. Leo encounters Echidna again, and asks her why she invaded the human world. There was an unexpected story---! This is the comic version of the Japanese novel which won one of the major online prizes for novels!

©Quantum 2018, Nori Kazato 2018, Hana Amano 2018



Title: Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me The Strongest manga

Creators: Kenji Sugawara (art), Ryo Yuuki (original work), Chisato Naruse (character design)

Summary: Goddess has made Ein reincarnate as a nobleman--a big chance. However, the skill he got from her "Toxin Decomposition EX" is a lame one. One day Ein learns that he has a very rare talent which makes him able to absorb magic power by eating magic stones. Also he is told that he has other identity as a prince of the largest kingdom. With his loving, beautiful mother and clever fiancee at his side, Ein's quest to become the King begins--!

©Ryou Yuuki 2019, Kenji Sugawara, Chisato Naruse 2019



Title: My Little Sister Stole My Fiancé: The Strongest Dragon Favors Me And Plans To Take Over The Kingdom? manga

Creators: hi8mugi (art), Ten Kashiwa (original work), COMTA (character design)

Summary: Eliana has done her best to be chosen as a fiancee of the prince, and the day her wish come true is here. But she never expected that her younger sister falls in love with the prince at the first sight, and begged to be the fiancee instead of Eliana--and her father and the king approved it. She decides to jump into the magma to be the "Dragon Bride" and sacrifice herself for her family(father approves again!).. And something unexpected happens again---the legendary dragon Greed saved her from death and took her to his den. Greed decides to marry her according to the legend. And Eliana's life as the Dragon's Bride has begun!

©hi8mugi 2019, Ten Kashiwa, COMTA 2019



Title: The 31st Consort manga

Creators: Tsubasa Nanaki (art), Momonotome (original work), Nanao Yamashita (character design)

Summary: Felia, a country girl from a remote place born to a lord specializing in farming medical herbs, is told that she was chosen as the king's consort. However, she is the "31st" consort, which means that the king will come to see her only on the 31st of the month. Since the 31st day appears only once every three months, it is unthinkable that the king will choose her as the consort. It turned out that the house she was given from the King has a beautiful garden where she could grow vegetables and herbs. She is unique, strong, and sweet to everyone. Many knights become attracted to this extraordinary consort, and soon the king too...

©Tsubasa Nanaki 2019, Momotomoe 2019, Nanao Yamashita 2019



Title: The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne manga

Creators: Yukino Amagai (art), Tanba (original work), Yunagi (character design)

Summary: Arnold, the seventh Imperial Prince of the Adrasia Empire, is called "THE INSIPID PRINCE" among people since his twin brother is genius and respected by all people. However, he has a secret identity -SILVER, one of the only five -SS-rank adventurers in the continent. When his younger brother Leo decides to aim for the throne, Arnold starts running things behind the scenes to support his brother. Unexpectedly the most beautiful lady becomes his assistant. The secret struggle of the strongest prince begins!

©Tanba 2020, Yukino Amagai 2020, Yunagi 2020



Title: The Lotus Eaters, Drunk and Sober manga

Creators: Mizutaki (art), ZUN (original work)

Summary: Miyoi works at Geidontei, a izakaya pub in a remote part of the fantasy land, Gensokyo. As a postergirl, she is worried that there is a rumor that some of their customers have disappeared, and that ghoul had kidnapped them. Reimu, a priestess of Hakurei Shrine, sets out to investigate the case--what is behind all this?

©Team Shanghai Alice, Mizutaki 2020



Kadokawa stated the first three chapters of each manga title will be available through Book Walker Global for free until September 1.

Book Walker also offers simulpubs of some Yen Press titles. Both Yen Press and Kodansha Comics offer their simulpub titles on Book Walker digitally either on their own services, or on other services such as Comixology and Crunchyroll .

Source: Press release