Seven Seas Licenses Vivy Prototype Novels, 'You Like Me, Not My Daughter?!' Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Vivy Prototype light novels, the You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! manga, and Pandania's The Evil Secret Society of Cats manga.

Eiji Umehara and Tappei Nagatsuki 's Vivy Prototype novels are the "concept novel" that the pair wrote before the production of the Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- anime. The anime's staff specifically describes the production as an adaptation of the novels, although the novels only began their commercial release after the anime began airing. loundraw , the original character designer of the anime, drew the illustrations for the novels.

Seven Seas Entertainment will release the first volume of Vivy Prototype under its Airship imprint in August. The company describes the novels:

Vivy, the world's first autonomous AI, sings to bring joy to her audience as a cast member of NiaLand, Japan's largest theme park. In this world, AIs have become integral to human life and exist to carry out their missions. One day, out of the blue, an AI claiming to be from the future approaches her, revealing that in one hundred years, advanced AIs will turn on the humans they once served, sparking a violent war to annihilate humankind! When he asks for her help in preventing the conflict, Vivy agrees to ditch the stage and take up the century-long mission against her kind in order to save humanity.

Mag Garden released the first Vivy Prototype novel in April 2021, and the fourth and final volume shipped in July 2021.

The Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- anime premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Tesshin Azuma 's You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! ( Musume Janakute, Watashi ga Suki Nano!? ) manga adapts Kōta Nozomi and Giuniu's light novel series of the same name. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the manga's first volume in November. The company describes the manga:

When Ayako's sister died, leaving her young daughter all alone, Ayako stepped up and took the child into her life. Now that her niece/adopted daughter is a teenager, a 30-something Ayako can sense first love in the air. Ayako teases her daughter about Takumi, their handsome and college-aged neighbor, who's been tutoring her since she was young--could they be a blossoming couple, since he's always beaming when he comes to their house? To Ayako's surprise, Takumi isn't interested in daughter dearest: he's long had a crush on Ayako herself! In this age gap romantic comedy, one young man is ready to bring a little sugar to the sexy mom next door.

Azuma launched the manga on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website in September 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's second volume in November 2021.

Nozomi published the first light novel volume with illustrations by Giuniu in December 2019, and the sixth volume shipped in November 2021.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Pandania's The Evil Secret Society of Cats ( Aku no Himitsu Sōshiki Neko ) manga in October. The company describes the manga:

“Let us teach the humans about the horror of cats!” They may seem cute and cuddly (okay, they definitely are), but this secret society of cats is up to no good! Under the direction of the purple-caped General, The Evil Secret Society of Cats schemes against humanity in a series of hilarious plots as adorable as they are diabolical. Can these cats effectively terrorize the humans, or are they doomed to be petted rather than feared? Don't miss this full-color manga tale of sweet but sinister shenanigans!

Pandania launched the manga on the Matogrosso website in November 2019. East Press published the manga's second volume in June 2021.

Seven Seas has also licensed Pandania's Yokai Cats , and will release the first volume in August.

Source: Press releases