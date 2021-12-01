Seven Seas Licenses The Summer You Were There, Candy & Cigarettes Manga

Yokai Cats manga also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wedensday that it has licensed The Summer You Were There , Candy & Cigarettes , and Yokai Cats manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Yuama's The Summer You Were There ( Kimi to Tsuzuru Utakata ) manga in September 2022. The company describes the yuri manga:

Shizuku is a shy girl who hardly talks to other people. Instead, she loses herself in creative writing, crafting a novel that she never plans to show anyone. But when Kaori--Shizuku's cute, popular classmate--gets her hands on Shizuku's manuscript, everything changes. Kaori is a huge fan, and suggests that Shizuku can get inspiration for her writing if the two of them start dating! Can these very different young ladies create their own love story together?

Yuama launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in May 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's second compiled book volume on June 17.

Seven Seas has also licensed Yuama's The Girl I Want is So Handsome! ( Ikemen Sugi Desu Shiki-senpai! ) manga, and will release it in a single complete omnibus volume on January 11. Yuama launched the manga in Comic Yuri Hime in 2018, and Ichijinsha published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in October 2019.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Tomonori Inoue 's Candy & Cigarettes manga in August 2022. The company describes the "action-packed, neo-noir revenge thriller" manga:

When retired cop Hiraga Raizou gets a lucrative gig working for a shadowy government organization known as the SS Agency, he is in for a rude awakening. The first day on his new job, he comes across a grisly murder and a lone little girl who's far from innocent. She's Suzukaze Miharu, an 11-year-old master assassin--and his new partner! The arrangement is simple: she kills, he cleans up and hides any evidence. Sure, the pay is great, but how much blood is Raizou willing to get on his hands?

Inoue launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in January 2017. Kodansha moved the manga to the "renewed" Monthly Young Magazine in May 2021 after it published the final issue of Young Magazine the 3rd in April. The manga ended in July, and Kodansha published the manga's 11th and final volume on November 18.

Inoue launched the Coppelion manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2008, before it moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2012. Inoue ended the manga in the magazine in February 2016. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally in English, and Kodansha Comics has released all 26 volumes of the manga digitally. A science-fiction military action series' television anime adaptation of the series premiered in 2013. Viz Media streamed the anime and later released it on home video.

Seven Seas will release the first full-color volume of Pandania's Yokai Cats manga in August 2022. The company describes the manga:

What if your pet cats were actually supernatural creatures known as yokai? With a neck that can stretch to steal food off the counter, or the ability to turn into a huge wall that blocks your way, these yokai cats are even more adorable and mischievous than typical felines! Get ready to be surprised and delighted by these “spirited” cats in a manga series the whole family can enjoy.

Pandania launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Original magazine in November 2016. Takeshobo published the manga's sixth volume on August 17.



Source: Press releases