Funimation Streams English Dub for WIT Studio's Original Anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming an English dub for Wit Studio 's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- on Saturday in partnership with Aniplex of America and Bang Zoom! Entertainment .

The dub cast includes Cristina Vee as Vivy and Max Mittelman as Matsumoto. Wendee Lee is directing the English dub , and Kayli Mills is in charge of the English adaptation.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 3 with the first and second episodes. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story takes place in "Nialand," where "dreams, hope, and science" exist together as an AI theme park. The theme park is where the first autonomous humanoid AI is born. Vivy is an AI who sings on stage for park attendees every day, as it is her directive to "make everyone happy through song." She performs wholeheartedly for the attendees in the park. One day, an AI named Matsumoto appears before her. He says he has come from 100 years in the future with the directive of "working with Vivy to correct history, and to stop the war between AI and humans that breaks out 100 years from now." The 100-year journey of the AI songstress Vivy begins.

Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Warlords of Sigrdrifa ) and Eiji Umehara ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child ) created the story and wrote the scripts. Vivy Score is credited with the original story. Shinpei Ezaki ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio , and Yūsuke Kubo is the assistant director. loundraw ( Tsuki ga Kirei ) is the original character designer, and Yūichi Takahashi is adapting those designs for animation and is also the chief animation director alongside Takuma Ebisu . Satoru Kousaki ( BEASTARS , Lucky Star ) is composing the music.

Kairi Yagi is performing the show's opening theme song "Sing My Pleasure" as the character Vivy.

A novel in the franchise titled Vivy prototype shipped on April 30.