Re:ZERO Creator, Scriptwriter Pen WIT Studio's April TV Anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

posted on by Egan Loo
Tappei Nagatsuki, Eiji Umehara's original AI story teased with promo video, visual

Wit Studio announced on Friday that it is producing the original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-. Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Warlords of Sigrdrifa) and Eiji Umehara (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child) created the story and wrote the scripts.

The staff posted a teaser promotional video, teaser visual, and the tagline: "The story of how I, Vivy, will destroy my AI self …"

Source: Oricon

