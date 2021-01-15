News
Re:ZERO Creator, Scriptwriter Pen WIT Studio's April TV Anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-
posted on by Egan Loo
Tappei Nagatsuki, Eiji Umehara's original AI story teased with promo video, visual
Wit Studio announced on Friday that it is producing the original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-. Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Warlords of Sigrdrifa) and Eiji Umehara (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child) created the story and wrote the scripts.
The staff posted a teaser promotional video, teaser visual, and the tagline: "The story of how I, Vivy, will destroy my AI self …"
WIT STUDIOによる新作オリジナルTVアニメ「Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-」(ヴィヴィ -フローライトアイズソング-)の特報PVを公開いたしました。— 「Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-」(ヴィヴィ-フローライトアイズソング-)公式 (@vivy_portal) January 15, 2021
<私(ヴィヴィ)>が<私(A.I)>を滅ぼす物語――。
2021年4月より放送開始!https://t.co/59E7SwNul1#ヴィヴィ pic.twitter.com/BMBOwcnE52
Source: Oricon