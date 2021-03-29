Funimation Streams WIT Studio's Original Anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song

Stream debuts with 1st 2 episodes this Saturday

Funimation announced on Monday that it will stream Wit Studio 's original television anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- , starting with the first two episodes on Saturday, April 3. Funimation will stream the anime in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The anime will also stream on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand, and on Wakanim in France, Germany, Russia, and Scandinavia.

The anime will premiere in Japan on April 3 and will air on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , MBS , Me-Tele, Hokkaido Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The first broadcast will air the first and second episodes.

The story takes place in "Nialand," where "dreams, hope, and science" exist together as an AI theme park. The theme park is where the first autonomous humanoid AI is born. Vivy is an AI who sings on stage for park attendees every day, as it is her directive to "make everyone happy through song." She performs wholeheartedly for the attendees in the park. One day, an AI named Matsumoto appears before her. He says he has come from 100 years in the future with the directive of "working with Vivy to correct history, and to stop the war between AI and humans that breaks out 100 years from now." The 100-year journey of the AI songstress Vivy begins.

Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Warlords of Sigrdrifa ) and Eiji Umehara ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- episode scriptwriter, Chaos;Child ) created the story and wrote the scripts. Vivy Score is credited with the original story. Shinpei Ezaki ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio , and Yūsuke Kubo is the assistant director. loundraw ( Tsuki ga Kirei ) is the original character designer, and Yūichi Takahashi is adapting those designs for animation and is also the chief animation director alongside Takuma Ebisu . Satoru Kousaki ( BEASTARS , Lucky Star ) is composing the music.

Kairi Yagi is performing the show's opening theme song "Sing My Pleasure" as the character Vivy.

A novel in the franchise titled Vivy prototype that will ship on April 30.

