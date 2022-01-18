Yui Makino Performs Theme Song for The Girl From the Other Side Feature-Length Anime

Anime releases on DVD on March 10

The official website for the feature-length original anime DVD ( OAD ) for Nagabe 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún manga revealed on Wednesday that Yui Makino will perform the anime's theme song "Touch of Hope."

Wit Studio 's Kickstarter campaign for the OAD achieved its 3-million-yen (about US$28,000) goal on the same day it launched in March 2021, eventually raising 22,670,343 yen (about US$199,000) for a final stretch goal for an additional bonus short anime.

The feature-length OAD will be bundled with a spinoff volume of the manga that will ship on March 10.

The anime stars Jun Fukuyama as Teacher and Rie Takahashi as Shiva. Yūtarō Kubo and Satomi Maiya are returning from the previous anime to direct, write the script, and design the characters, respectively. Schroeder-Headz is again composing the music, and Shōji Hata is returning as sound director.

Wit Studio previously produced a 10-minute anime adaptation of the manga that premiered at the Fantasia Festival in Montreal in August 2019. The anime has a DVD that was bundled with the limited edition of the manga's eighth compiled book volume in September 2019.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a world split between the Inside and the Outside, those living in both realms are told never to cross over to the other side, lest they be cursed. A young girl named Shiva lives on the other side, in a vacant village with a demonic guardian known only as “Teacher.” Although the two are forbidden to touch, they seem to share a bond that transcends their disparate appearances. But when Shiva leaves Teacher's care to seek out her grandmother, the secret behind her mysterious living arrangement comes to light.

Nagabe began the series in 2015 and ended it in March 2021. The manga's 11th and final main volume shipped in April 2021.