KLab to Distribute JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Mobile Game Worldwide

KLab announced on Thursday that it has acquired the rights to distribute Shanghai-based Shengqu Games' upcoming mobile game based on the anime adaptation of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga worldwide outside of Japan.

Shengqu Games had announced in August 2020 that the game would launch in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The companies have launched a website for the game.

david production has produced television anime series for the first five parts of Araki's original manga. The company released the first part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , the anime based on the sixth part, on Netflix on December 1. Crunchyroll streamed david production 's previous JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime as they aired. Viz Media is releasing the anime in North America, and has released up through JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind . Viz Media is also releasing the manga in English.

The manga ended its eighth part JoJolion in August, and is marking its 35th anniversary with the JoJo Magazine on March 19.

Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) has also inspired several OVAs and two live-action mini series. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in February 2021. The two live-action mini-series aired in Japan in December 2020 and December 2021.

Source: Press release