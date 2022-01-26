My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Anime Reveals 1st Teaser, Cast, Staff, 2022 Debut

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Katsuyuki Sato ( Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- ) is designing the characters.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and it describes the story:

Ah, high school. Is there any better place to start fresh after a horrible middle school relationship? Nope! Not unless your ex ends up at the same school as you and is now your stepsibling. What was supposed to be a sanctuary of peace where I could avoid ever seeing her again has become a living nightmare! Everywhere I look, I see her—in my house, in my school, in my class. There's no escape! She even claims that she's the older sibling. Like hell she is! But I won't lose to her. After all, I'm the older brother in this new family situation. That's right, we're family now. No matter how much we may have thought we loved each other before, we saw one another's true colors and realized we weren't meant for each other. That's why even though we may keep up a buddy-buddy sibling act for the sake of our parents, things will never go back to the way they used to be.

Kamishiro began serializing the story in the Kakuyomu website in August 2017, and uploaded the latest chapter on August 24. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Takayaki ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ), beginning with the first volume in December 2018. Kadokawa published the seventh volume on July 30, and it will publish the eighth volume on February 1.

Rei Kusakabe launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in December 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's third volume in May 2021.

Source: My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie