VFX-Japan Awards Reveal 2022 Nominees

The VFX-Japan Awards announced this year's nominees for its Best Award for each of its seven categories on January 31.

The live-action The Promised Neverland , Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , and Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning films are nominated in the Live-Action Theatrical Film Category.

The films nominated in the Animated Theatrical Film Category include Poupelle of Chimney Town , Earwig and the Witch , Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , and BELLE .

Additionally, the first season of the live-action Alice in Borderland series is nominated in the Television/Distribution Program VFX Category, the Godzilla Singular Point anime is nominated in the Television/Distribution Program Anime CG Category, and the Star Wars: Visions shorts "The Duel" and "The Ninth Jedi" are nominated in the Short Film Category.

Other categories with nominees include the Commercial and Promotional Video Category and the Leading-Edge Visual Effects Category.

The VFX-Japan Awards recognize creations in live-action film, video games, commercials, animated film, television, and events that excel in the use of CG and VFX. This year's award ceremony will be held in early March.

Last year works that won awards include the live-action Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! film, the Death Stranding game, and the Lupin III THE FIRST anime film.

Sources: VFX-Japan, Orange's Twitter account