Ensemble Stars! Spoof Manga Ensembukubu Stars! Gets Anime as Film Bonuses

The official website for the Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! theatrical anime announced on Friday that the film will screen an anime adaptation of Pop Team Epic creator Bkub Okawa 's Ensembukubu Stars! four-panel spinoff manga alongside the film. The "Bukusuta The WORLD" shorts will screen with the film and the short will change each week.

Okawa launched the manga online in 2017. The manga then received a new version titled Ensembukubu Stars!! (with two exclamation points) to accompany the release of the new Ensemble Stars!! (with two exclamation points) rhythm game in 2020.

The the Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! theatrical anime will screen in theaters in Japan starting on March 4. The anime will take place in New York and will feature the characters visiting New York to attend an Idol Film Festival.

Happy Elements launched the Ensemble Stars!! Basic and Ensemble Stars!! Music apps in March 2020. The two apps feature new content for the idol franchise as well as a new gameplay style. The main Ensemble Stars! game changed its name to Ensemble Stars!! Basic with the launch. The "Basic" app allows players to continue playing the app as they always have. In contrast, the Ensemble Stars!! Music app features a new rhythm game style of gameplay.

The "idol-training produce game" takes place at a private boys' idol-training school with a history of turning out many great talents in show business. The protagonist is the school's lone female student who transfers to the school because of a special situation, and enters the school's producer department. The game features 14 different idol units and has a cast of more than 50 male voice actors.

The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in July 2019. The cast from the game returned for the anime. The franchise also includes manga, novels, stage musical adaptations, and CDs.