Pop Team Epic Creator Launches Rebranded Official Ensemble Stars! Manga Spoof

Did you know that the Pop Team Epic creator Bkub Okawa draws an Ensemble Stars! spinoff gag manga in the style of Pop Team Epic ? Well, now you do. The 4-koma manga Bukusuta! first began as an online comic strip on Dengeki Online in 2017. Now it's getting a new version called Bukusuta!! (with two exclamation points) to accompany the release of the new Ensemble Stars! (with two exclamation points) rhythm game for the Ensemble Stars! idol franchise .

The new comic, which had its first installment on Tuesday, highlights the new group ALKALOID. Another new group, Crazy:B, is also expected to appear in a future strip.

Ensemble Stars! launched in Japan on March 15. The "idol-training produce game" takes place at a private boys' idol-training school with a history of turning out many great talents in show business. The protagonist is the school's lone female student who transfers to the school because of a special situation, and enters the school's producer department.

The anime adaptation of the game premiered last July. The cast from the game returned for the anime. The franchise also includes a manga, novels, stage musical adaptations, and CDs.

[Via Nijimen]