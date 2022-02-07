Crusher Joe Rebirth Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga previously returned from hiatus last July

This year's fifth issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Crusher Joe REBIRTH, Isuke Hari's manga adaptation of Haruka Takachino's science fiction novel series Crusher Joe , will go on hiatus "for a while" after the magazine's next issue. The magazine did not provide a resumption date, but it stated that it will announce that information on its official website and Twitter account.

The manga returned on July 13 with an adaptation of Takachino's first novel Crusher Joe : Rentai Wakusei Pizanne no Kiki (Crisis on Solidarity Planet Pizanne), originally published in 1977. The prologue chapter will be 36 pages long.

The manga went on hiatus in October 2020, and had previously planned to return in spring 2021.

Crusher Joe REBIRTH launched in Evening in September 2017. Manga creator and animator Yoshikazu Yasuhiko ( Gundam: The Origin ) is designing the characters. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in December 2020, and it will publish the fifth volume on February 22.

Takachino and the artist Fujihiko Hosono previously adapted the series into a manga in 1979. Anime studio Sunrise adapted the Crusher Joe novels into a 1983 film and a 1989 video project, both of which AnimEigo released in North America. The company describes the story:

The galaxy is a strange and dangerous place, and there are times when even the United Space Force can't help. That's where the Crushers come in - skilled troubleshooters who will deal with any problem, large or small, for a fee (large only!) And there is no better Crusher than Crusher Joe !

Discotek Media more recently released the movie on DVD in April 2017, and on Blu-ray Disc in June 2020. The publisher released the OVAs on DVD in September 2017, and on Blu-ray Disc in August 2020.