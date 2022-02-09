Mari Yamazaki, Miki Tori's PLINIVS Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

Tori Miki announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday that his and Mari Yamazaki 's PLINIVS manga will end in five chapters, which includes the newest one in the March issue of Shinchosha 's Shinchō magazine on Monday. If there are no delays, the manga will end in June.

The official Twitter account for the manga revealed in October 2021 that the manga has entered its final arc.

The manga centers on the titular Pliny the Elder, an eccentric natural historian, praefectus classis in the Roman Navy, philosopher, and lover of baths.

Yamazaki and Tori launched the manga in Shinchosha 's Shinchō 45 magazine in December 2013. The manga moved to Shinchosha 's Shinchō magazine in December 2018 when Shinchō 45 ceased publication in September 2018. The manga also runs on the Kurage Bunch website. Shinchosha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in July 2021. The manga was nominated for Best Comic at the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2019.

Yamazaki ended her Thermae Romae manga in March 2013. The manga inspired a three-episode anime in 2012 and two live-action films starring Hiroshi Abe and Aya Ueto . Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with English subtitles and an English dub . The manga is inspiring a new anime series, titled Thermae Romae Novae , that will debut on Netflix in 2022.

Yamazaki's Olympia Kyklos manga inspired a series of television anime shorts that premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Source: Tori Miki's Twitter account