New BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Anime's Teaser Unveils More Cast, 24-Episode Length, Song Artists

Warner Bros. Japan debuted an English-subtitled teaser promotional video for the new anime of Kazushi Hagiwara 's Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- action manga on Thursday. The teaser, which features content from the first five episodes and background music by Team-MAX 's Yasuharu Takanashi , reveals more cast members, more staff members, the two- cours or 24-episode length, and theme song artists for the anime.

The newly announced cast members are:

The band coldrain is performing the opening theme song, while the female artist Tielle is perfomring the ending theme song.

The newly announced staff members are:

The cast includes:

Kishō Taniyama as Dark Schneider

Tomori Kusunoki as Tia Noto Yoko

Hiroki Yasumoto as Gara

Yōko Hikasa as Arshes Nei

Takaharu Ozaki ( Goblin Slayer ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Sayaka Ono ( CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) is designing the characters. Yasunori Ebina ( Naruto ) is the sound director. Team-MAX 's Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden , Fairy Tail ) is composing the music.

The anime will debut worldwide on Netflix this year.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988. The series has since had irregular serialization in the magazine and later in Ultra Jump starting in 2001. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume in March 2012, and the series has over 30 million copies in circulation. Viz Media had released the manga in English, but stopped publishing the series with the 19th volume. The company cancelled its release of the 20th volume in English.

The manga inspired a six-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 1992-1993. Geneon Entertainment (also known as Pioneer ) released the anime on home video.

Image ©萩原一至／集英社

Source: Press release