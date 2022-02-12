Duel Princess Game Gets PC Release on Select Platforms

Localization company MediBang announced on Thursday that Qureate's Duel Princess game is now available in English on PC via select stores such as itch.io, DLsite, JAST USA, and GameJolt.

Qurate had announced on January 26 that the Nintendo eShop delisted the game, but added that it would reveal when the game will return on the platform at a later date. People who had purchased the game are still able to download the game. As of press time the game is still delisted from the Nintendo eShop in both Japan and the United States.

Qureate released the tower-defense RPG digitally on the eShop on January 13. The developer originally also planned for a release on PC via Steam , but the game did not debut on the platform on January 13.

MediBang stated the game had ranked seventh on the Nintendo eShop before Nintendo delisted the game (the company did not state in which eShop region the game had ranked).

MediBang describes the game:

The story is one of a world of many continents and monarchies that have been overtaken by three demon kings. After the successful defeat of one of the demon kings by a hero and two princesses, the world seemed to return to peace. But when the formerly dead Great Demon King is resurrected by an unknown force, the world is thrusted back into chaos. The hero must find the crests needed to once again seal away the Great Demon King and save the world. However, there is one problem; the crests needed for this mission are mysteriously appearing inside the bodies of ten princesses across the land. Having tried to cooperate with the ten princesses to devise a plan to retrieve the crests and seal away the Great Demon King once again, ulterior motives and personal agendas of the princesses get in the way. Thus the battle between the princesses, and the struggle to save the world from the Great Demon King begins!

Source: Press release