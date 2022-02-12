Yūji Takemura Draws Gourmet Manga Spinoff of Shikakenin Fujieda Baian Manga

Manga launches on March 14

The official website for LEED Publishing 's Comic Ran Twins magazine revealed on Tuesday that Yūji Takemura will launch a spinoff manga for his manga adaptation of Shōtarō Ikenami 's Shikakenin Fujieda Baian novels in the April issue of the magazine on March 14. The manga is titled Shikakenin Meshibanashi ~Fujiede Baian Saiban-ki~ , and it will be a gourmet manga exploring the cuisine of the Edo period. The late Shōtarō Ikenami is still credited for the original work.

Takemura launched the original manga in Comic Ran Twins in May 2016, and ended it in November 2021.

The original novels, set during the historic Edo period, center on the titular Fujieda Baian, a medicine man and doctor by day, but ruthless killer for hire by night. His tools of the trade are the same in either job: acupuncture needles that leave no trace.

Takemura's Gifū Dōdō!! Naoe Kanetsugu -Maeda Keiji Tsuki-gatari manga with authors Nobuhiko Horie and Tetsuo Hara inspired a television anime adaptation in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

From 1972 until his death in 1990, Ikenami published seven novels in his Shikakenin Fujieda Baian series, remaining unfinished due to Ikenami's passing. The series has also inspired live-action series and films. A previous manga adaptation by Golgo 13 creator Takao Saito serialized from 2001 to 2015 with 35 volumes.

Ikenami's Onihei novels also inspired the 2017 anime of the same name.

