AiRBLUE Perform CUE! Anime's 2nd Opening/Ending Theme Songs

CD with "Tomorrow's Diary/Yumeda Yori" launches on May 18

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Liber Entertainment's CUE! voice actress-training smartphone game announced on Monday that the franchise 's AiRBLUE group will perform the second opening theme song "Tomorrow's Diary" and the second ending theme song "Yumeda Yori."

The CD single including both songs will launch in Japan on May 18.

AiRBLUE also perform the first opening theme song "Start Line" and the first ending theme song "Hajimari no Kane no Ne ga Narihibiku Sora" (The Sky Where the Bell's First Chime Echoes).

The anime premiered on January 7 in the late-night Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and other channels.

The anime stars:

Shin Katagai ( Re:Stage! Dream Days ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Tatsuhiko Urahata is supervising the series scripts, and Motohiro Taniguchi is designing the characters based on Shiso 's original designs. Rie Nishimura is the sub-character designer. Ryosuke Nakanishi ( High School DxD , Kuroko's Basketball ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon and APDREAM .

In the game, the player takes on the role of a manager of 16 aspiring voice actresses at a small voice-acting agency. Liber launched the game on iOS and Android devices in October 2019. The game temporarily ended service on April 30 so the staff can "put forth every effort to improve the game."