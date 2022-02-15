Yuki Shimizu's Ze Manga Gets Special Chapter in March

The March issue of Shinshokan 's Dear+ magazine revealed on Monday that Yuki Shimizu will draw a special chapter for her Ze manga in the magazine's next issue on March 14. The manga will feature on the issue's front cover.

Digital Manga Publishing previously published the manga under its 801 Media boys love label, and it describes the story:

Raizo has recently moved into a strange mansion upon the death of his last living relative.​ Given room and board in exchange for taking over the household chores for the half-dozen residents,​ Raizo slowly comes to realize that the house is hiding some pretty dark secrets.​ Are his houseguests more than what they appear?​ And will his attraction to the lord and master,​ Kon,​ prove hazardous to his health?​

Shimizu drew the manga in Dear+ from 2004 to 2011, and Shinshokan published 11 compiled book volumes for the manga. Digital Manga Publishing released all 11 volumes in English.

Source: Dear+ magazine's website