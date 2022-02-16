Itokatsu's Mitsuba-kun wa Aniyome-san to Manga Ends in Next Chapter

This year's fifth issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine announced on Tuesday that Itokatsu 's Mitsuba-kun wa Aniyome-san to manga will end in its next chapter on March 15. The manga will be on break in the magazine's sixth issue and will end in its seventh issue.

The manga launched in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in April 2020. Futabasha shipped the manga's third compiled volume on November 27.

The manga follows the carefree life and delicate relationship between a nine-year-old brother-in-law and his older brother's 21-year-old wife.

Itokatsu launched the Silver Nina manga in Manga Action in 2012 and ended it in August 2019. The manga had an "epilogue story" that debuted in the magazine in September 2019. Futabasha published the 15th compiled book volume in November 2019. Crunchyroll released the manga digitally as it serialized in Japan.