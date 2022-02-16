Kensuke Koba, Natsuko Uruma's Can't Stop Cursing You Manga Listed as Ending in 4th Volume

Amazon is listing that storywriter Kensuke Koba and illustrator Natsuko Uruma's Can't Stop Cursing You ( Dareka wo Norowazu ni Irarenai kono Sekai de ) manga will end in its fourth volume. The volume is slated to ship on April 7.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

It was just an ordinary day at Yami High..until it wasn't. A ringing cell phone and the splatter of blood marked the beginning of a deadly game. The rules: Contractor Mikiya has thirty days to curse-kill thirty people-or meet a fate worse than death. On the other side, Curse-Breaker Saeyama must identify the killer... without falling prey to one of Mikiya's curse-kills. Only time will tell who will emerge victorious...

Yen Press will release the manga's third volume in English on April 26.

Koba and Uruma launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga Up! app and Gangan Online website in 2019. Square Enix published the manga's third volume in Japan in April 2021.



Source: Amazon