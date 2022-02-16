Short Program Live-Action Series' Teaser Video Reveals Cast, Staff

Amazon Prime Video began streaming a teaser trailer for the live-action series of Mitsuru Adachi 's Short Program anthology manga on Wednesday. The teaser reveals the show's cast and staff.

The members of the boy band JO1 will play the main male roles in the series. The cast — with the JO1 members and their corresponding heroine actresses, as well as the story they will star in — includes:

Shōsei Ōhira and Honoka Yahagi in "Spring Call"

and Honoka Yahagi in "Spring Call" Ren Kawashiri and Asuka Kijima in "Kinkyō"

Takumi Kawanishi and Natsumi Okamoto in "Plus 1"

in "Plus 1" Shoya Kimata and Sara Ogawa in "Nani ga Nanda ka"

Sukai Kinjō and Shiori Akita in "Wakaba Mark"

Junki Kōno and Sakurako Konishi in "Tochū Gesha"

and Sakurako Konishi in "Tochū Gesha" Keigo Satō and Fumika Baba in "Doko Fuku Kaze"

Ruki Shiroiwa and Yurina Yanagi in "Short Program"

Shion Tsurubo and Sayu Kubota in "Yuku Haru"

in "Yuku Haru" Issei Mamihara and Riko in "Memory Off"

Shō Yonashiro and Nashiko Momotsuki in "Kōsaten Mae"

Ryōhei Watanabe , Takeo Kikuchi, Naho Kamimura, Tetsuhiko Tsuchiya, Takashi Masuyama, and Takeshi Moriya are directing the series, with scripts by writers including Masahiro Yamaura and Yūsuke Moriguchi

The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video exclusively on March 1.

Adachi's Short Program stories are a collection of stories about youth and romance, centering on different themes or activities, such as sports, detective stories, or the supernatural. Shogakukan published the manga in 1988, and re-printed it in a new edition in 2005, and again in 2013. Viz Media published the manga in 2000.

Adachi is best known for his popular Touch and Mix manga, which are both set in the same world. Touch ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1981 to 1986, and inspired a television anime, three anime films, and a live-action film. Mix launched in Gessan in 2012. The manga inspired the television anime Mix: Meisei Story , which premiered in April 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie