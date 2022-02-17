Crunchyroll Launches Streaming App on Switch

App will allow offline viewing

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is launching its anime streaming app on the Nintendo Switch. The app will allow offline viewing, and the company stated this is the first Switch app with this feature. Crunchyroll streamed a trailer:

Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology powers the app.

Funimation launched its anime streaming app on Switch in December 2020.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T announced on August 9 that Sony 's Funimation Global Group had completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll . The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.

Crunchyroll and Funimation first announced the acquisition in December 2020 with a purchase price of US$1.175 billion.

Crunchyroll surpassed 5 million subscribers and 120 million registered users last August.

Source: Press release