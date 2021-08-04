Crunchyroll Surpasses 5 Million Subscribers

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has garnered more than five million subscribers and more than 120 million registered users. The service had surpassed four million subscribers and 100 million registered users in February.

Crunchyroll also announced that it is developing the space opera animated series "Dark Star Squadron" with Zoe Saldana's Cinestar Pictures. Todd Ludy ( Voltron: Legendary Defender ) is writing the series, with Cinestar Pictures' Zoe Saldana, Cisely Saldana, and Mariel Saldana as executive producers. Crunchyroll describes the series:

"Dark Star Squadron" follows the journey of four failing cadets who return from a joyride with a stolen starship to find their academy in ruins and everyone vanished. Now on their own, the ill-equipped heroes embark for the far side of the galaxy to find the missing and prove their worth.

The streaming service announced in December that Sony 's Funimation Global Group will acquire Crunchyroll from AT&T. Sony reported that the purchase price is US$1.175 billion, to be paid in cash at closing.

Source: Press release