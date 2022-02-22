News
Troyca, DMM Pictures Reveal Shinobi no Ittoki Original Anime Series Set to Premiere This Year
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Both companies credited with original planning for project
TROYCA and DMM Pictures announced on Tuesday that they are producing a new original anime series titled Shinobi no Ittoki (A Shinobi's Moment).
Both companies are credited with the original planning for the series, and TROYCA will animate the series.
DMM established the DMM Pictures animation label in March 2017. Anime director Ei Aoki (Fate/Zero, Girls Bravo, Wandering Son) and his friends founded the TROYCA studio in 2014. The studio has animated such series as IDOLiSH7, Aldnoah.Zero, RE:CREATORS, and Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note.
Sources: Shinobi no Ittoki anime's website, Comic Natalie