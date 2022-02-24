Live-Action xxxHOLiC Film's Trailer Reveals SEKAI NO OWARI Theme Song

The official website for Shochiku and ASMIK Ace's live-action film of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga unveiled a new full trailer and the poster visual for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Habit" by the band SEKAI NO OWARI .

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

Ryunosuke Kamiki (left in visual right) plays Kimihiro Watanuki, while Kou Shibasaki (right) plays Yuuko Ichihara.

Other cast members include:

Mika Ninagawa (live-action Sakuran , Helter Skelter ) is directing the film, with a script by Erika Yoshida . Keiichirō Shibuya is composing the musical soundtrack.

The film will open in Japan on April 29.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga, which launched in 2013 (but is currently on hiatus). The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.

The manga inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in September and October.