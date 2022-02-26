News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 14-20
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Touken Ranbu Warriors debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|EXNOA
|February 17
|113,159
|113,159
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|84,925
|2,008,795
|3
|PS4
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|48,476
|48,476
|4
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|43,012
|43,012
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,406
|4,443,032
|6
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|10,651
|876,158
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,268
|4,773,647
|8
|PS4
|The King of Fighters XV
|SNK
|February 17
|9,062
|9,062
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,503
|2,523,455
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|6,876
|2,509,802
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,554
|7,189,885
|12
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|6,256
|3,081,033
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|5,053
|2,602,131
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,519
|1,960,168
|15
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3, 2021
|4,410
|252,619
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,333
|931,577
|17
|PS4
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 4
|4,136
|38,602
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,582
|4,034,805
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|3,311
|4,313,123
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|3,197
|1,021,510
Source: Famitsu