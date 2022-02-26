News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 14-20

Touken Ranbu Warriors debuts at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Touken Ranbu Warriors EXNOA February 17 113,159 113,159
2 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 84,925 2,008,795
3 PS4 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 48,476 48,476
4 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 43,012 43,012
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,406 4,443,032
6 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 10,651 876,158
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,268 4,773,647
8 PS4 The King of Fighters XV SNK February 17 9,062 9,062
9 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,503 2,523,455
10 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 6,876 2,509,802
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,554 7,189,885
12 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 6,256 3,081,033
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 5,053 2,602,131
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,519 1,960,168
15 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3, 2021 4,410 252,619
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,333 931,577
17 PS4 Dying Light 2 Stay Human Spike Chunsoft February 4 4,136 38,602
18 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,582 4,034,805
19 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 3,311 4,313,123
20 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 3,197 1,021,510

Source: Famitsu

