News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 7-13

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Next Life as a Villainess Switch Game debuts at #10

Japan's Game Ranking: February 7-13

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 140,149 1,923,870
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 15,515 4,429,626
3 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 14,812 865,507
4 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,134 4,764,379
5 PS4 Dying Light 2 Stay Human Spike Chunsoft February 4 10,306 34,466
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,784 2,514,952
7 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 8,163 2,502,926
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,779 7,183,331
9 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,652 3,074,777
10 NSw Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ~Haran o Yobu Kaizoku~ Idea Factory February 10 6,676 6,676
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 6,413 2,597,078
12 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3, 2021 5,425 248,209
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,132 927,244
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,002 1,955,649
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,076 4,031,223
16 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 3,874 1,018,313
17 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 3,615 4,309,812
18 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 3,246 23,724
19 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,794 1,158,604
20 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 2,271 237,632

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 31-February 6
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives