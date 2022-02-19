News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 7-13
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Next Life as a Villainess Switch Game debuts at #10
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|140,149
|1,923,870
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|15,515
|4,429,626
|3
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|14,812
|865,507
|4
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,134
|4,764,379
|5
|PS4
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 4
|10,306
|34,466
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,784
|2,514,952
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|8,163
|2,502,926
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,779
|7,183,331
|9
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,652
|3,074,777
|10
|NSw
|Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ~Haran o Yobu Kaizoku~
|Idea Factory
|February 10
|6,676
|6,676
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|6,413
|2,597,078
|12
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3, 2021
|5,425
|248,209
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,132
|927,244
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,002
|1,955,649
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,076
|4,031,223
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|3,874
|1,018,313
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|3,615
|4,309,812
|18
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|3,246
|23,724
|19
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,794
|1,158,604
|20
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|2,271
|237,632
Source: Famitsu