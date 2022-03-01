MAPPA Establishes New Studio Specializing in CGI in Osaka

New studio to work in 3DCG, background art, photography, finishing, editing, design

Animation studio MAPPA announced on Tuesday that it has established a new studio in Osaka that will specialize in CGI work, specifically 3DCG, background art, photography, finishing, editing, and design.

The company established the studio in Osaka so that creators and students who live in the Kansai region who do not wish to leave their hometowns can still work in the anime industry. The company is recruiting staff for the new studio now.

Masao Maruyama founded MAPPA in June 2011, and Manabu Ohtsuka is the company's CEO. The company currently has around 250 employees, and has studios in Tokyo and Sendai. MAPPA has produced such anime as Kids on the Slope , In This Corner of the World , Yuri!!! on Ice , Jujutsu Kaisen , and Attack on Titan The Final Season .

