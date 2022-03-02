Aimer's Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Song Tops Billboard Japan Hot 100 for Record-Tying 7th Straight Week

"Zankyō Sanka" ranked #1 for 9 total weeks, also streamed over 100 million times

Aimer 's new song "Zankyō Sanka" (Song of Reverberation), the opening theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime, ranked #1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart for the seventh consecutive week (February 21-27). It was also the song's ninth week at #1 on the chart overall.

The only other song to rank #1 for seven straight weeks on Oricon's chart was Gen Hoshino 's 2016 song "Koi." Like "Zankyō Sanka," "Koi" also debuted in December and achieved its feat in the following year. "Koi" eventually ranked #1 on the chart a total of 11 times, compared to nine times so far for "Zankyō Sanka."

Billboard Japan also reports that the song has been streamed over 100 million times after 12 weeks. It is the fifth fastest song to accomplish this feat. (BTS did it in six weeks with "Butter," while LiSA did it in seven weeks with her Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train theme song "Homura.")

Billboard Japan recently revised its point system for the Japan Hot 100 chart in June last year to emphasize songs and singles that have stayed on charts longer than singles that have "explosive" sales over a single week.

"Zankyō Sanka" ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly streaming ranking for the seventh time since its digital release on December 6 last year, marking the fourth time the song has spent on the top of the chart. Aimer is also the eighth artist or group to record more than 10 million streams in a single week since Oricon began posting its charts in 2018.

The song shipped physically on a CD single on January 12, with Aimer 's image song "Asa ga Kuru" (Daybreak) for the same anime as the B-side song. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime ended on February 13.

