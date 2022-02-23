Aimer's Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Opening Song Streamed Over 90 Million Times

"Zankyō Sanka" tops streaming chart for 6th week with over 10 million streams

Aimer 's new song "Zankyō Sanka" (Song of Reverberation), the opening theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime, ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly streaming ranking for the sixth time since its digital release on December 6 last year. It was streamed 10,060,949 times between February 14 and February 20. It was the third consecutive week the song has spent on the top of the chart.

Aimer is the eighth artist or group to record more than 10 million streams in a single week since Oricon began posting its charts in 2018. (The other artists include LiSA , BTS, NiziU, YOASOBI , Yuuri, Ado, and BE:FIRST.) She is only the fourth solo artist to do so. The song has been streamed a total of 90,896,379 times from its December 6 release until February 20.

The song also returned to the top of Oricon's weekly digital single chart after two weeks, recording 24,877 downloads in the past week. It is the sixth time the song has been in the top spot since its December 6 release, and its 11th consecutive week as one of the top three digital singles. The song has been downloaded 354,230 times as of February 20.

The song shipped physically on a CD single on January 12, with Aimer 's image song "Asa ga Kuru" (Daybreak) for the same anime as the B-side song. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime ended on February 13.

Source: Oricon via Otakomu