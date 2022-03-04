News
Anzu Haruno Goes on Hiatus Due to Poor Health
posted on by Alex Mateo
Haruno has roles in Blend S, Hensuki, Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs
Talent agency Arts Vision announced on Friday that voice actress Anzu Haruno is taking a hiatus due to poor physical health. Haruno's doctor told her that she needed rest, so she has been hospitalized for treatment.
Arts Vision will announce her return in the future.
Haruno's roles include Mafuyu Hoshikawa in Blend S, Koyuzu Shigaraki in Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs, Ayano Fujimoto in Hensuki, and Ayumi Ōno in Tamayomi: The Baseball Girls.
Source: Arts Vision via Yaraon!