Anzu Haruno Goes on Hiatus Due to Poor Health

This sequel to the Seaside Stranger manga and anime film sees Shun and Mio meeting the former's parents for the first time, and ready to come out. ― When we last saw Shun in Seaside Stranger, his former fiancée had just arrived on the small southern island he had retreated to with the goal of informing him that his father was ill and to convince him to go back to the family home in Hokkaido. Since Sh...