Belle, Rurouni Kenshin The Final Films Win VFX-Japan Awards
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The VFX-Japan Awards announced this year's winners in each of its seven categories on Thursday.
- Live-Action Theatrical Film Category: Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final, and Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning
- Animated Theatrical Film Category: BELLE
- Television/Distribution Program Anime VFX Category: live-action Alice in Borderland season 1
- Television/Distribution Program Anime CG Category: Godzilla Singular Point
- Commercial and Promotional Video Category:
Shinjuku Station's East Exit 3D CG Cat (Cross Shinjuku Vision) project won the Commercial and Promotional Video Category.
The Toyota Corolla Cross TV commercial "Kosei o Kakenukete-hen" (Driving Into Individuality) won the Leading-Edge Visual Effects Category.
The VFX-Japan Awards recognize creations in live-action film, video games, commercials, animated film, television, and events that excel in the use of CG and VFX.
Last year's winners include the live-action Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! film, the Death Stranding game, and the Lupin III THE FIRST anime film.
Sources: VFX-Japan, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)