Belle, Rurouni Kenshin The Final Films Win VFX-Japan Awards

The VFX-Japan Awards announced this year's winners in each of its seven categories on Thursday.

Shinjuku Station's East Exit 3D CG Cat (Cross Shinjuku Vision) project won the Commercial and Promotional Video Category.

The Toyota Corolla Cross TV commercial "Kosei o Kakenukete-hen" (Driving Into Individuality) won the Leading-Edge Visual Effects Category.

The VFX-Japan Awards recognize creations in live-action film, video games, commercials, animated film, television, and events that excel in the use of CG and VFX.

Last year's winners include the live-action Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! film, the Death Stranding game, and the Lupin III THE FIRST anime film.