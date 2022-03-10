New Shaman King Anime Casts Motoki Sakuma, Haruka Tomatsu

Sakuma, Tomatsu play Hans Reiheit, Teruko Amano, respectively

The official Twitter account for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga unveiled on Thursday two new cast members.

The newly announced cast includes:

Motoki Sakuma as Hans Reiheit

Haruka Tomatsu as Teruko Amano

The new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021 and is ongoing. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes.

The anime is adapting all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Joji Furuta ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , ēlDLIVE ) is directing the new anime at Bridge ( Fairy Tail , The Royal Tutor ). Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon franchise , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Talentless Nana ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is composing the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima is the audio director.

Megumi Hayashibara once again performed the anime's opening song "Soul salvation" and first ending theme song "#Boku no Yubisaki" (My Fingertip). (She performed two opening songs and two ending songs for the 2001 anime.) Nana Mizuki performed the second opening theme song "Get up! Shout!" Yui Horie performs the series' second theme song " adieu ." Ryūjin Kiyoshi wrote the song. (Horie plays Iron Maiden Jeanne in both the new and the original anime.) The band saji perform the anime's third ending theme song. The three-member group from Hokkaido are contributing the song "Hazuki" (Lunar August). Yoh Asakura's voice actress Yōko Hikasa performs the anime's fourth ending theme song "Courage Soul," which also serves as Yoh's character song.