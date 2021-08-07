Nana Mizuki Sings New Shaman King Anime's 2nd Opening Theme

"Get up! Shout!" to debut in anime in late October, ship on Mizuki's 41st single

The official website for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga announced on Saturday that Nana Mizuki is singing the anime's second opening theme song, "Get up! Shout!" Mizuki herself announced the news in a video created for the end of Saturday's YouTube stream of the " Nana Mizuki Live Express 2019" concert:

Mizuki also announced in the video that the song will ship on October 27 as her 41st single. The song will debut in the anime itself in late October. Mizuki teased singing the song during her delayed " Nana Mizuki Live Runner 2020 -> 2022" concerts at the Saitama Super Arena on January 3 and 4, 2022.

The new Shaman King anime premiered on April 1 and is ongoing. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes.

The anime will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan last June. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Joji Furuta ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , ēlDLIVE ) is directing the new anime at Bridge ( Fairy Tail , The Royal Tutor ). Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon franchise , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Talentless Nana ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is composing the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima is the audio director.