Godzilla Franchise Actor Akira Takarada Passes Away at 87

Actor Akira Takarada, known for his roles in multiple Godzilla franchise films, passed away on March 14. He was 87.

Takarada had been suffering from worsening lower back pain for a while. He had also been in and out of the hospital in the past few years. On March 10, Takarada had appeared in a wheelchair at a stage greeting for the movie Yononaka ni Taete Sakura no Nakariseba. His condition suddenly worsened on March 13, leading to his death between midnight and the early morning of March 14.

Takarada was born on April 29, 1934. He entered the entertainment world of as part of TOHO 's "New Face" program in April 1953.

Takarada is a veteran of the Japanese Godzilla films, having appeared in original 1954 film as Hideto Ogata, as well as the sequels Mothra vs. Godzilla, Invasion of Astro-Monster , and Godzilla Versus the Sea Monster . His last Godzilla film was Godzilla: Final Wars in 2004. He was also in a deleted scene in the 2014 Godzilla movie.

Source: Nikkan Sports via Wikizilla's Twitter account