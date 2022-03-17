The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest Game Pulled After Bugs Show Another Game's Content

Game relaunched on Thursday

The official Twitter account for AlphaGames' Shikkaku Mon no Saikyō Kenja : The Ultimate Reincarnation, the smartphone game based on Shinkoshoto 's The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ( Shikkaku Mon no Saikyō Kenja ) light novel series announced on Thursday that it had to pull the game and postpone the start of the service after discovering bugs in their game that showed content from another mobile game Marionet Eden. The game relaunched on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. JST after an earlier version of the game showed bugs.

Twitter user Nekomodoki (@aion21052105) reported the bug on Wednesday, stating that the game would show content from Marionette Eden when trying to play. AlphaGames had also reported that users were not able to start up or play the game normally if they downloaded the game before 16 at 3:00 p.m. JST.

The game originally launched as scheduled on iOS and Android devices on March 16. The game is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases.

The light novel series inspired a television anime that premiered on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Shinkoshoto launched the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō! website, and SB Creative 's GA Novel imprint began publishing the story with illustrations by Huuka Kazabana in 2016. LIVER JAM&POPO launched the manga adaptation in 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga adaptation.

Marionet Eden will end service on March 31.