Crunchyroll to Stream English Dubs for In the Land of Leadale, Love of Kill, Orient, The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the folowing anime will get English dubs:
- In the Land of Leadale
- Love of Kill
- Orient
- The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X original video anime (OVA)
The anime, except for the OVA of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, will also get Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs.
Crunchyroll is also producing Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs for the following anime:
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2
- Haikyu!! Seasons 1-2
- Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S OVA
- The Ancient Magus' Bride -The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm
The English dub for the Platinum End anime will continue this season.
Source: Email correspondence