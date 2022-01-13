News
Crunchyroll to Stream English Dubs for In the Land of Leadale, Love of Kill, Orient, The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest Anime

Also: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X OVA

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the folowing anime will get English dubs:

The anime, except for the OVA of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, will also get Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Crunchyroll is also producing Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs for the following anime:

The English dub for the Platinum End anime will continue this season.

